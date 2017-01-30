Western's Ryan Ingram has Shot at More than Just Career Points Record

Senior guard Ryan Ingram recently became Western Albemarle's all-time leading scorer.

Ingram is currently sitting at 1,252 career points and has a chance to add to that this season.

He surpassed Billy Baber's 1,220 career points last Tuesday.

Baber was a 1997 WAHS graduate, who went on to play at UVa and in the NFL.

"It means a whole lot to me," says Ingram. "A lot of work was put in to achieve that goal. I'm so thankful for the opportunity to play as a freshman, and I've had so many great teammates over the years. Its made it so much easier."

Ingram will play college ball at Swarthmore College, which is outside Philadelphia.

Ingram is averaging over 18 points per game this season.

He also still has a shot at breaking the school's all-time assist and steals record.

"I think it would mean more to me to get the steals and assist record, just working hard, playing good defense," says Ingram. "That's kind of what we pride ourselves on at Western Albemarle so it would mean a whole lot. We're extremely focused, that's been one of our goals (to win a district title) coming into the year. We were tied last year for the district title and that's really been one of our main goals."

Western head coach Darren Maynard says, "I think it says more about him that he's in line to be really close to the all-time assists record and steals record. He's such a well-rounded player. He's so unselfish. He does whatever we need to win that night."

Western is currently 11-1 in the Jefferson District and is tied with Albemarle for first place.