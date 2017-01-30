Quantcast

Maupin Reaches 2,000 Career Points as Covenant Cruises Past Steward

Emily Maupin is the firs player in Covenant School history to score 2,000 career points

Heading into Monday night's match up against Steward, Covenant senior Emily Maupin was 30 points away from 2,000 total for her career.

Maupin would score her 29th and 30th points of the game on a putback in the third quarter as she became the first-ever player in Covenant School history to reach the 2,000 point milestone.

Covenant head coach Rock Watson called a timeout following the basket and Maupin was honored and embraced by the rest of her teammates at mid-court.

"Having my team there meant everything to me," says Maupin. "This is a big accomplishment and I'm really grateful for everyone around me. I hope the record will stand for a while but we're still going and I hope we can finish the season strong."

"Emily is one of those once in a lifetime players that you don't see every four years," says Watson. "Four years ago when I took over, I told her to stay with me, and the process, and good things will happen, and you can leave a legacy at the Covenant School."

Maupin finished with 30-points as Covenant went on to defeat Steward 64-7.

  Reported by Wolf Gohlke

