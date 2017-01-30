'Hoos rise to No. 9 in latest AP Top 25 Poll, despite loss at Villanova

The Virginia basketball team moved up from No. 12 to No. 9 in the latest AP Top 25 poll that was released on Monday.

UVa is the second-highest ranked team from the ACC, just behind No. 6 Louisville.

Virginia had won five straight games, all in conference, before losing 61-59 at then-ranked No. 1 Villanova Sunday.

The Wildcats led just 81 total seconds in the contest but a Donte DiVincenzo tip in at the buzzer gave them win.

Head coach Tony Bennett says, "That was a hard-fought game in a terrific setting and of course you're going against a talented team that made some plays down the stretch so again, its not a conference game so it doesn't affect in the conference standings but can you grow from that, you're in some tough settings, can you learn from it and grow from it, that's the design of it, that's the intent of it, I guess we'll find out. You can't be destroyed because you didn't get it or could you have been overjoyed or overwhelmed because you had won it so we grow from it, we take the good stuff because there's a lot to be encouraged about it in and there's areas where you got to keep fine-tuning and adjusting."

Virginia returns to ACC action Wednesday when it hosts in-state rival Virginia Tech at John Paul Jones Arena for an 8:00 p.m. tip off.

The Hokies are coming off an 85-79 win against Boston College and have won four of their last six games, all of which have come in the ACC.

Here are the complete AP Top 25 rankings:

1. Gonzaga (46)

2. Baylor (6)

3. Kansas (9)

4. Villanova (4)

5. Arizona

6. Louisville

7. West Virginia

8. Kentucky

9. Virginia

10. Wisconsin

11. UCLA

12. North Carolina

13. Oregon

14. Cincinnati

15. Florida State

16. Butler

17. Maryland

18. Saint Mary's

19. South Carolina

20. Notre Dame

21. Duke

22. Creighton

23. Purdue

24. Florida

25. Northwestern