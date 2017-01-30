Quantcast

United Way of Greater Augusta Holds Gala to Celebrate 75 Years

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

United Way of Greater Augusta is celebrating 75 years of caring for the community.

Saturday, it hosted a gala at the Stonewall Jackson Inn in Staunton to look back on the organization's work.

United Way serves the community through programs in education, health and personal finances. They offer services to help you learn about budgeting and protecting your credit.

President Cynthia Pritchard says its all about neighbors helping neighbors and that is what they will continue to do for years to come.

  • Reported by Victoria Wresilo

    Reported by Victoria Wresilo

    Victoria Wresilo joined NBC29 as a reporter in August 2016. She graduated from Mount Saint Mary College with a bachelors degree in media studies production and public relations. You can reach Victoria by email and on Twitter.

