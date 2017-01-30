Buck. Co. Group Opposing Proposed Route 56 Compressor Station

A grassroots group is appealing to the federal government to stop Dominion's plan to build a natural gas compressor station in central Virginia.

Concern for the New Generation formed from the congregation and community of Union Hill Baptist Church in Buckingham County.

They fear the facility along Route 56 would pollute the environment and become a noisy neighbor. The compressor station would pressurize gas to pump it through the proposed Atlantic Coast Pipeline.

The group is asking the Environmental Protection Agency for greater oversight of the project.

“We want them to really take a close look at it, actually how they've treated our community,” Paul Wilson at Union Hill Baptist Church said. “They've just taken us for granted.”

“This facility is going to protect the air quality in the county … it's not going to adversely impact public health and we've taken all necessary steps to make sure we're not disturbing our neighbors with any noise from the facility,” Aaron Ruby, Atlantic Coast Pipeline spokesman said.

Buckingham supervisors expect the compressor station will offer economic development opportunities for industry in the county.