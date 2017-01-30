Judge Hears Motions in Fraternity's Suit Against Rolling Stone Magazine

Phi Kappa Psi fraternity house at the University of Virginia (FILE)

A judge is denying motions from the fraternity named in a now-debunked article about a gang rape at the University of Virginia.

Monday, January 30, a Charlottesville Circuit Court judge heard motions from attorneys for the Virginia Alpha Chapter of Phi Kappa Psi.

According to Sabrina Rubin Erdely’s piece for Rolling Stone magazine, “A Rape on Campus,” the fraternity’s house along Madison Lane was where UVA student “Jackie” was sexually assaulted in September of 2012.

Erdely’s article was eventually retracted by the magazine. An investigation by the Charlottesville Police Department found no evidence to support Jackie’s claims.

A jury later determined that Erdely, Rolling Stone, and publisher Wenner Media defamed a UVA administrator. Jurors award Nicole Eramo a total of $3 million for how she was depicted in Erdely’s article.

Phi Kappa Psi believes the article caused it harm, as well, and is seeking a trial.

The judge denied several motions - including the fraternity's request for Jackie's medical, psychological, and treatment records.

Attorneys on both sides are working on the language of more motions in this case.

A jury trial is scheduled for October 25.