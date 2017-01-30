UVA Football Adds Missouri Transfer Quarterback Marvin Zanders

The UVa football team has added quarterback Marvin Zanders as a transfer from the University of Missouri.

Zanders can play right away at Virginia as a grad student. He has two years of eligibility remaining. Zanders, a redshirt sophomore this past season, is scheduled to graduate from Missouri in May.

Zanders is 6-foot-1, 185 pounds. He appears to fit UVA coach Bronco Mendenhall's desire to have a dual-threat quarterback.

Last season Zanders threw just 12 passes for 114 yards. He rushed for 198 yards and two touchdowns.

Zanders will join UVA incumbent quarterback Kurt Benkert who started 10 games last season throwing 22 touchdowns with 11 interceptions and 2,552 yards.