State Krogers Selling Opioid Overdose Reversal Drug Over Counter

Kroger pharmacies across the state are now dispensing an opioid overdose reversal medication without a prescription.

Anybody can use Naloxone to treat narcotic overdoses in emergency situations. It temporarily blocks the drug and wakes up the overdose victim.

Kroger pharmacists say the drug is completely safe and won't harm a person even if they aren't having an overdose.

"Because we're so accessible, you can just walk up, ask for that medication and we can hopefully prevent those overdoses," pharmacist Andrea Brookhart said.

The drug's effect lasts 30 to 90 minutes, so you still need to contact 911 to help the person who may be overdosing.

Most Virginia Kroger pharmacies are open until 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and until 6 p.m. on Sundays.