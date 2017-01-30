Albemarle Co. Treatment Center Working to Get Patients Off Opioids

The opioid crisis in the commonwealth is only getting worse, and has been declared a public health emergency by the governor.

Now, a treatment center in Albemarle County is helping people wean off opioids, avoid methadone, and get clean.

“When something is more important than your children that's definitely the key that something is wrong,” said a woman receiving treatment at Addiction Allies.

The patient’s family asked that NBC29 not use her name, but did open up about her first-hand experiences with using heroin.

“You just realize it's a dead-end road. You either take so much that you [overdose], or you're spending all of your money on that. So once I had kids, it was either do I want to be a mom, a drug addict mom, or a mother that's a good influence for my kids?” said the recovering addict.

People seeking treatment at Addiction Allies go through a medication-assisted program that uses low doses of buprenorphine to combat symptoms of withdrawal. Dr. Christopher von Elten believes this method “removes their cravings for heroin or harder drugs.”

Buprenorphine is an opioid derivative, making it far less powerful than other opioid drugs - like morphine. Those receiving treatment are slowly given smaller amounts of the drug. The patient says she is already halfway weaned off of the medication, after two years of working with Dr. von Elten.

“She's done tremendously well. She started on a much higher dose of medication, and has weaned down to the point where she's almost off medication and doing extremely well for herself,” von Elten said.

The patient knows there are more steps ahead in her recovery, and her goal of being there for her kids. “I'm more in tuned with their life and can help them with their homework and just be the mom that I've always wanted to be,” she said.

The treatment at Addiction Allies averages less than $200 a month, which is significantly cheaper than continuing an illegal drug habit.