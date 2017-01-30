Megan Mathewson
Middle School Student from Palmyra Wins Honorable Mention in C-SPAN Documentary Competition
C-SPAN came to Charlottesville Wednesday to honor a middle school student from Palmyra for his documentary film.Full Story
Albemarle Co. Teacher Awarded Golden Apple and Grant Funds
Golden Apple winner Ellen Patterson at Murray Elementary School is making sure next year's third graders have a unique experience.Full Story
Updated: Driver Injured, Not Charged in Crash on Garth Road
Albemarle County police had asked drivers to avoid the area near Garth Road and Free Union Road after a car crashed into a power pole, damaging it and some electric lines.Full Story
PVCC Nursing Students Honored with Pins at Graduation Ceremony
Piedmont Virginia Community College nurses in the 2017 graduating class are now sporting pins for their achievement. Seventy-six nurses were honored with pins Friday.Full Story
Kmart in Charlottesville Starts Liquidation Sale
Shoppers rushed into K mart to get items at a bargain price Thursday at the start of its liquidation sale.Full Story
Albemarle Co., Charlottesville Teachers Receive 'Golden Apple Awards'
Teachers Albemarle County are being recognized for their outstanding work through the "Golden Apples Awards' ceremony.Full Story
Charlottesville Woman Named Public Health Nurse of the Year
The Virginia Department of Health is naming Clare Ruday Public Health Nurse of the Year. Ruday works for the Charlottesville-Albemarle Health Department.Full Story
Charlottesville Families Make Tool Boxes for Habitat for Humanity Home Buyers
Habitat for Humanity and Charlottesville Families in Action held a volunteer event for people to make tool boxes for Habitat for Humanity home buyers Wednesday.Full Story
Church Submits Plans to Build on Pantops
Plans are in the works for a new church on Pantops. The Point Church has submitted a request for initial site plan on the corner of Hansen Road and Rolkin Road in Albemarle County.Full Story
UVA Health System Gives Away Bike Helmets for Kids at Event
Children in central Virginia are equipped with bicycle helmets to prevent brain injury thanks to an event from the UVA Health System.Full Story
