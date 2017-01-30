UVA Freshman Jocelyn Willoughby Named ACC Rookie of the Week

University of Virginia Media Release

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia women’s basketball freshman guard Jocelyn Willoughby (East Orange, N.J.) has been named the ACC Rookie of the Week, as announced Monday afternoon by the conference office and voted upon by the Blue Ribbon Panel.

Willoughby helped lead the Cavaliers on both the offensive and defensive ends of the floor against No. 19/21 Virginia Tech and No. 8/9 Notre Dame. Willoughby led the team in scoring in both games, including scoring 18 points in the 76-27 win over Virginia Tech, going 6-of-8 from the floor and 6-of-7 from the stripe against the Hokies. She was also a key element of the defensive effort that held VT to only 27 points in the game. Willoughby was also a key contributor against Notre Dame as the Cavaliers battled the Irish before coming up short.

This is the first ACC Rookie of the Week honor for Willoughby and the first conference accolade of the season for the Cavaliers.

Virginia will be back at home for back-to-back games against Georgia Tech (Feb. 2) and No. 14 Duke (Feb. 5). Thursday’s game against the Yellow Jackets is set to tip at 7 p.m. while Sunday’s contest against the Blue Devils will begin at 1 p.m. Both games will be televised on the ACC Regional Sports Networks.