AHIP Provides Working Stove for Charlottesville Woman in Need

A Charlottesville woman can make her family home-cooked meals again, thanks to the Albemarle Housing Improvement Program (AHIP).

When AHIP heard 82-year-old Jennieve Jones didn't have a working stove, the organization reached out to the community for help.

Ferguson Enterprises and Coates Plumbing stepped up, and gave Jones a new stove, installed it and hauled her old one away at no cost.

"It means the cookin, the feeding the family, and ya gotta have it. Ya gotta have that stove. It means everything to me and it certainly was bad without it," said Jones.

AHIP is also working on making other critical repairs to her home. The total of these repairs is estimated to reach $24,000.