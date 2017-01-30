People Against Immigrant Ban Protest Outside Staunton Courthouse

A large group of people gathered in downtown Staunton to speak out against one of President Donald Trump's executive orders.

Around 200 men, women, and children gathered in front of the Augusta County Circuit Court Monday, January 30.

John Kowal of Augusta County says the president’s executive order regarding immigrants and refugees should be personal to everyone.

“We're all immigrants. Both my grandfathers were immigrants,” said Kowal.

The order indefinitely bars Syrian refugees, and bans immigrants and visa-holding people from seven countries – Yemen, Sudan, Iraq, Libya, Iran, Somalia, and Syria - from entering the U.S. for 90 days.

“It's disgusting. I'm a veteran, I love this country, but what's taking place right now is just not right. It's just not right,” Kowal said.

Ejub Muratovic is an immigrant from Bosnia and Herzegovina. He says he is a survivor of genocide, finding refuge in America in 1994 and now lives in Staunton.

“I come here to find peace. I lose everything, and I come to here in America and start life from zero,” he said.

Muratovic became a naturalized U.S. citizen in 2000 at Monticello in Albemarle County.

“I'm happy, but now it's coming here in power some nationalists, some racists, some guy who not deserve to be leader. Doesn't deserve to be president,” said the Staunton man.

Katie Cathey who also lives in Staunton, says she fears for America's future. “I'm fearful for all the values that we've stood for for our whole history, and I feel like they're very much in danger,” she said.

Some supporters of the president’s order argue that it protects the nation against potential radicals and extremists.

According to the CATO Institute, the chance of dying in an attack by a foreign-born terrorist (from 1975-2015) was 0.00003 percent.