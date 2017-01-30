Missing Red Panda May Have Left Virginia Zoo

Missing Red Panda May Have Left Virginia ZooPosted: Updated:
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) - Officials at the Virginia Zoo now believe there is a strong chance that Sunny, the missing red panda, has left the zoo's campus.
Zoo Executive Director Greg Bockheim tells The Virginian-Pilot (http://bit.ly/2kiUhHJ ) that there were no sightings Sunday, the sixth day that officials and volunteers have searched for the red panda. Officials have employed everything from dogs to a geothermal camera, but none has yielded Sunny.
The 19-month-old red panda was last seen on the night of Jan. 23 and was reported missing the next morning. Last week, officials had thought the tree-dwelling animal probably hadn't left zoo property.
Anyone who may have spotted Sunny is urged to call the zoo's hotline at 757-777-7899.
