Grease Fire Breaks Out at Wendy's on Seminole Trail

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

Lunch got off to a rough start on Monday at the Wendy’s on Seminole Trail in Albemarle County.

A small grease fire broke out just before 11:30 a.m. 

Fire crews had it under control quickly, and no one was hurt. Traffic in front of the restaurant was affected by all the fire trucks called to the scene.

Wendy's was back open in time for the rest of the lunch rush.

    Victoria Wresilo joined NBC29 as a reporter in August 2016. She graduated from Mount Saint Mary College with a bachelors degree in media studies production and public relations. You can reach Victoria by email and on Twitter.

