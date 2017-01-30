Albemarle Co. School Board to Hold Public Meeting on Proposed Budget

Tuesday night is your chance to sound off on the proposed budget for Albemarle County schools.

The county School Board will hold a public hearing on the $180.8 million plan. That's about a 5 percent increase from last year.

The division says mandates including a 2 percent pay increase and increased contributions to employee health care and the state retirement system are partly to blame.

The public hearing will start at 6:30 p.m. at the County Office Building on McIntire Road. Additional work sessions and public hearings are scheduled.