PVCC Introduces Grant Fund to Help Students with Financial Emergencies

A college in Albemarle County is using a grant to help out students not dropout due to mounting bills.

The goal of the Kathy Hudson Student Emergency Grant Fund is to help students remain enrolled at Piedmont Virginia Community College while dealing with a financial hardship. Money from the fund is to pay for things like car repair, loss of child care, or overdue utility bills.

"Life doesn't always play fair and there's times when a financial emergency occurs and we don't want them to lose sight of their education. So we want to assist them through the hard times and keep them enrolled in college," said PVCC Financial Aid Director Crystal Filer-Ogden.

Students must be in good academic standing to be eligible for the program.

Most of the funds came from private donations.

Piedmont Virginia Community College expects to spend around $20,000 a year to assist student financial emergencies.