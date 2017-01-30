PVCC Introduces Grant Fund to Help Students with Financial Emergencies

PVCC Introduces Grant Fund to Help Students with Financial EmergenciesPosted: Updated:
A college in Albemarle County is using a grant to help out students not dropout due to mounting bills.
The goal of the Kathy Hudson Student Emergency Grant Fund is to help students remain enrolled at Piedmont Virginia Community College while dealing with a financial hardship. Money from the fund is to pay for things like car repair, loss of child care, or overdue utility bills.
"Life doesn't always play fair and there's times when a financial emergency occurs and we don't want them to lose sight of their education. So we want to assist them through the hard times and keep them enrolled in college," said PVCC Financial Aid Director Crystal Filer-Ogden.
Students must be in good academic standing to be eligible for the program.
Most of the funds came from private donations.
Piedmont Virginia Community College expects to spend around $20,000 a year to assist student financial emergencies.
Release from Piedmont Virginia Community College:
(Charlottesville, Va.) – Piedmont Virginia Community College has implemented a new emergency fund for students experiencing a financial hardship that may cause them to drop classes or withdraw from the college.
The Kathy Hudson Student Emergency Grant Fund provides quick-response emergency grants to currently enrolled students taking six or more credits to help them remain enrolled in classes. Students must be in good academic standing and facing a short-term emergency such as sudden loss of housing, overdue utility bills, car repair, loss of child care, or other financial hardship.
Assistance is provided in the form of a direct payment to a service provider, and does not require repayment to PVCC.
“For many students here at PVCC, an unexpected financial emergency can easily derail their college education,” said Crystal Filer-Ogden, director of financial aid. “We want to see all our students succeed in earning a degree or certificate, so what better way to help those in need than providing short-term financial support that allows the student to remain enrolled at PVCC?”
The fund is named in honor of Kathy Hudson, retired dean of PVCC’s Health and Life Sciences Division. Hudson worked at the college for more than 20 years and was instrumental in the development of numerous allied health programs.
For more information about the Kathy Hudson Student Emergency Grant Fund, or to obtain a copy of the application, visit www.pvcc.edu/emergencyfund, or call434.961.6560.
