62nd Annual Falcon Club Football Awards Banquet

Every week throughout the high school football season, NBC 29 and the Falcon Club present a Player of the Week Award.

On Sunday night, the players had one more chance for recognition on the gridiron, with the 62nd annual Falcon Club End of the Season Awards Banquet.

Elks Lodge Number #389 was packed, as always, and NBC 29 sports director Marty Hudtloff served as the Master of Ceremonies.

Woodberry Forest quarterback Lindell Stone won the Falcon Club Most Valuable Player award for the private schools for the second year in a row.

The senior passed for 38 touchdowns and more than 3,300 yards this season.

He will sign a National Letter of Intent with the Virginia Cavaliers on Wednesday.

Stone says, "I wasn't able to make the ceremony last year, so to be here this year, my senior year, and be with my classmates, is really cool for me. To see it kind of see it coming into fruition, and knowing that we're really about to be in college is pretty crazy. I'm really excited about the challenge that coach (Bronco) Mendenhall has put in front of us."

Orange County senior running back DeAngelo Hunt won the MVP for the public schools.

Hunt rushed for more than 1,000 yards on offense, and had 75 tackles and nine sacks on defense.

The two-way star scored 16 total TD's.

Hunt says, "It caught me off guard when they started calling off my stats, and it just brought me back to the season, and makes me feel like I'll miss it a lot. I wish I had four more years left of high school football."

Albemarle head coach Brandon Isaiah is the Coach of the Year for the public schools.

Tim Thomas wins that award for the private schools after guiding Blue Ridge to a state championship.