Quantcast

62nd Annual Falcon Club Football Awards Banquet

Posted: Updated:
62nd Annual Falcon Club Football Awards Banquet 62nd Annual Falcon Club Football Awards Banquet
Lindell Stone is presented the private school MVP Award from club president Jimmy French Lindell Stone is presented the private school MVP Award from club president Jimmy French
Orange County's DeAngelo Hunt won the public school MVP Orange County's DeAngelo Hunt won the public school MVP
NBC 29 sports director Marty Hudtloff was the Master of Ceremonies NBC 29 sports director Marty Hudtloff was the Master of Ceremonies
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

Every week throughout the high school football season, NBC 29 and the Falcon Club present a Player of the Week Award.

On Sunday night, the players had one more chance for recognition on the gridiron, with the 62nd annual Falcon Club End of the Season Awards Banquet.

Elks Lodge Number #389 was packed, as always, and NBC 29 sports director Marty Hudtloff served as the Master of Ceremonies.

Woodberry Forest quarterback Lindell Stone won the Falcon Club Most Valuable Player award for the private schools for the second year in a row.

The senior passed for 38 touchdowns and more than 3,300 yards this season.

He will sign a National Letter of Intent with the Virginia Cavaliers on Wednesday.

Stone says, "I wasn't able to make the ceremony last year, so to be here this year, my senior year, and be with my classmates, is really cool for me.  To see it kind of see it coming into fruition, and knowing that we're really about to be in college is pretty crazy.  I'm really excited about the challenge that coach (Bronco) Mendenhall has put in front of us."

Orange County senior running back DeAngelo Hunt won the MVP for the public schools.

Hunt rushed for more than 1,000 yards on offense, and had 75 tackles and nine sacks on defense.

The two-way star scored 16 total TD's.

Hunt says, "It caught me off guard when they started calling off my stats, and it just brought me back to the season, and makes me feel like I'll miss it a lot.  I wish I had four more years left of high school football."

Albemarle head coach Brandon Isaiah is the Coach of the Year for the public schools.

Tim Thomas wins that award for the private schools after guiding Blue Ridge to a state championship.

  • Sign Up for Email Alerts

    Sign up to receive news, weather, and breaking news emails from the NBC29 newsroom in your inbox daily.

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields



    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.