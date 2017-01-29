62nd Annual Falcon Club Football Awards Banquet

62nd Annual Falcon Club Football Awards BanquetPosted: Updated:
Lindell Stone is presented the private school MVP Award from club president Jimmy French
Orange County's DeAngelo Hunt won the public school MVP
NBC 29 sports director Marty Hudtloff was the Master of Ceremonies
Reported by Mike Shiers
Mike Shiers joined the NBC29 News Team as a weekend sports anchor in September of 2009.
