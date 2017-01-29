7 NC State Defeats #25 UVa Wrestling 23-10 at Mem Gym

VIRGINIA ATHLETICS MEDIA RELEASE:

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.—The No. 25 Virginia wrestling team fell to No. 7 NC State, 23-10, Sunday afternoon (Jan. 29) at Memorial Gymnasium in Charlottesville.

The Cavaliers (8-5, 0-2 ACC) earned wins in three of the 10 weight classes, including a major decision victory freshman Jack Mueller (Dallas, Texas) at 125 pounds. The Wolfpack (10-1, 3-0 ACC) earned bonus points at two weight classes, 285 and 141 pounds.

NC State picked up wins at 197 and 285 pounds to open the dual, before Mueller earned a 13-2 decision over Tommy Cox at 125. Redshirt senior Will Mason (Virginia Beach, Va.) followed with an upset win at 133 pounds over No. 17 Jamal Morris, 5-2, to tie the dual, 7-7.

The Wolfpack then pulled off four straight wins before redshirt sophomore Garrett Peppelman (Harrisburg, Pa.) defeated NC State’s Nick Reenan, 7-6, at 174 pounds. NC State then won at 184 pounds to finish the dual.

“We didn’t do enough to win today and that hurts, but the positives are many,” UVA head coach Steve Garland said. “I am so happy for guys like Will Mason and Garrett Peppelman, they really pulled those matches out late and it was a great example to their teammates on how to finish matches. NC State had better attacks then we did overall and that is why they won. They are very good team.

“We are getting there though and we are a much different team now. I really like this team. They have brought a lot of joy to my family and I this year. We have more work to do and are excited to meet tomorrow and start up again.”

The Cavaliers travel next weekend to compete at North Carolina on Feb. 4 at 7 p.m. and Duke on Feb. 5 at 2 p.m.

No. 7 NC State 23, No. 25 Virginia 10

197: Malik McDonald (NCST) dec. Chance McClure (UVA) 8-5; NC State, 3-0

285: Mike Kosoy (NCST) major dec. Chuck Boddy (UVA) 12-4; NC State, 7-0

125: No. 7 Jack Mueller (UVA) major dec. Tommy Cox (NCST) 13-2; NC State, 7-4

133: Will Mason (UVA) dec. No. 17 Jamal Morris (NCST) 5-2; Dual tied, 7-7

141: No. 2 Kevin Jack (NCST) major dec. No. 7 George DiCamillo (UVA) 10-1; NC State, 11-7

149: No. 9 Sam Speno (NCST) dec. Sam Krivus (UVA) 7-3; NC State, 14-7

157: Thomas Bullard (NCST) dec. No. 15 Andrew Atkinson (UVA) in TB 1, 7-6; NC State, 17-7

165: Chad Pyke (NCST) dec. Ray Bethea (UVA) 4-1; NC State, 20-7

174: Garrett Peppelman (UVA) dec. Nick Reenan (NCST) 7-6; NC State, 20-10

184: No. 11 Michael Macchiavello (NCST) dec. Will Schany (UVA) 3-1, NC State wins 23-10