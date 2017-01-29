Charlottesville Democratic PAC Holding Candidate Academy Training

A Democratic group in Charlottesville is helping people get involved in local politics.

The political action committee Democratic Road Forward hopes to build a roster of successful candidates following losses in the 5th District congressional race and presidential election.

The group put together a candidate development academy. People there say whether you are interested in running for office or being an advocate, the academy is a good place to start.

"If you don't speak up for yourself, it’s very unlikely that someone else will," attendee Nic McCarthy said.

McCarthy went through the candidate academy last year and says it helped him learn campaigning skills including raising funds and reaching voters.

"It can be sort of overwhelming and tedious, but that is how our system works right now. If you want make some change, whatever that change may be, you need to understand these things to do it effectively,” McCarthy said.

The group will focus on upcoming races in the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors, Charlottesville City Council, and school boards.

Former Albemarle supervisor Sally Thomas says working on a local level is more effective.

"You are really going to know much more about what's going on … and in fact probably have more affect on people day to day,” Thomas said.

While some participants want to become advocates for Democratic causes, others like attendee Heather Hill are seeking elected office.

"I'm strongly considering running for city council myself and I have very limited to no experience in the political process, and this is a great resource for the community to learn about what the lessons can be, both positive and negative,” Hill said.

The academy's organizers say after having President Donald Trump in office for just over a week, people already want to take action.

"Now we do have people, I think, which is a great thing, who more recently have decided 'I better get involved, I better be active, I better do something and put my money where my mouth is,'" Sherry Craft of Democratic Road Forward PAC said.