People in Valley Write Over 1,000 Postcards to Lawmakers in Initiative

Dozens of people filled the Staunton Public Library Sunday afternoon to write cards to lawmakers expressing their concerns for equality across the country.

It's all part of the "10 Actions in 100 Days" initiative created by the organizers of last weekend's Women's March on Washington.

People in Staunton listed questions and concerns to send to U.S. senators. They're hoping personal messages will get their attention.

"All of their staffers are going to have to sit and look at every single postcard and it's something where the words are right there in front of them. They don't have to open and envelope and it's not as easy to throw away," organizer Jenni Kitchen said.

In additional postcard writing event was also held in Waynesboro Sunday. Between the two locations, organizers say more than 1,000 cards were written.