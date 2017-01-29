Refugee Support Group Says Legal Residents Safe from Travel Ban

Refugees in Charlottesville are voicing their concerns after President Trump's Executive Order to withhold accepting refugees from the seven listed terror-prone countries.

At a Charlottesville mosque, refugees met on Sunday morning to discuss their worries about the future. Some feel they will now face discrimination in America. Others fear being sent back to their war-torn countries.

The International Rescue Committee in Charlottesville says that should not be a concern for those who came here legally.

“Even if something like that did come to be discussed, people have legal rights and constitutional rights once they're legally present here,” Harriet Kuhr at IRC Charlottesville said.

The IRC is warning people from any of the seven nations affected by the order not to travel out of the country until the ban is cleared.