UVA Students March to Protest Trump, Sullivan Warns of Going Abroad

The University of Virginia is warning students and faculty from the seven countries affected by President Donald Trump's travel ban to avoid traveling abroad, while students marched to stand in solidarity and protest Trump.

In a statement sent to the community, President Teresa Sullivan says,

We are concerned about the larger effect this and related actions may have on american universities, including UVA, as we seek to expose students to international experiences. Being a great university in the 21st century means being a global university, and our entire university community is enriched and enlightened by interacting with teachers and students from other nations.

"They were advised not to travel for now and if they run into any problems from abroad to contact the university, and all in all I think it was a very, very good step and very timely done by the university," international student Javad Jarrahi said.

A spokesman says the travel ban directly impacts more than 60 members of the university community.

Hundreds of people took to The Lawn at UVA Sunday afternoon to rally and march in protest. The march was held in solidarity with others around the country.

The Minority Rights Coalition organized the demonstration in less than 24 hours.

"It's really encouraging. It tells us that the community cares and that people around us who live with us on a daily basis are not going to let this happen. It also tells us that people are paying attention to what's going on in the local community," Attia Latif of the coalition said.

Speakers included Wes Bellamy, the Dreamers on Grounds group representing undocumented students, and an international student from a nation affected by the ban.