Va. Police: 3 overdose Deaths Reported in Winchester Area

Virginia police say three overdose deaths were reported in the Northern Shenandoah Valley.

Police say two overdose deaths on Friday occurred in Frederick County and the third in Clarke County. The deaths raise the tally of fatal overdoses this year to five. Police say there have also been 11 nonfatal overdoses reported this year.

Police say Carroll County, Maryland officials reported seven overdoses within hours of each other on Friday.

Police say the Northern Shenandoah Valley Substance Abuse Coalition is issuing a public warning about potent and dangerous drugs often mixed with heroin, such as fentanyl and carfentanil.

Police say agents with the Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force are increasing efforts to identify the source of the drug batch to prevent additional overdoses.

