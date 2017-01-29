12 Cavaliers Lose 61-59 on Buzzer-Beater at #1 Villanova

Top-ranked and defending national champion Villanova scored on a tip-in basket at the buzzer to defeat the #12 Virginia men's basketball team 61-59 on Sunday in Philadelphia.

UVa (16-4, 6-2 ACC) led by as many as thirteen points in the second half, but the Wildcats used an 11-0 run to take a 50-49 lead with 5:39 to play.

Ty Jerome scored a team-high 15 points off the bench for Virginia.

The freshman scored a layup with 0:17 remaining to tie the game 59-59, before Donte DiVincenzo tipped in a miss by Josh Hart for the game-winning basket.

Head coach Tony Bennett says, "It was a great atmosphere. We had our chances, and we'll grow from it. I hope it was good for both of us. I wish we could have come away with a win. It's the middle of the season, or a little bit past. Hopefully it will be good for us down the stretch."

Villanova had a major advantage at the free throw line, as the Wildcats made 20-of-24 attempts.

The Wahoos hit every one of their free throws, but they only went to the charity stripe three times in the entire game.

Senior point guard London Perrantes dished out six assists, but was held to just four points on 2-of-11 shooting.

Isaiah Wilkins was 6-for-6 from the field for 12 points, and also pulled down eight rebounds.

Former UVa ballboy Jalen Brunson had 15 points and four assists for Villanova.

UVa has just one win in 30 meetings all-time against top-ranked teams, with the lone victory coning against North Carolina on January 30th, 1986.

Virginia returns to conference play on Wednesday, as the Cavaliers host Virginia Tech at 8 PM at John Paul Jones Arena.