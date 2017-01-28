Charlottesville Group Launches with Goal to Battle Trump's Agenda

A new group in Charlottesville is fighting President Donald Trump's agenda by getting people in the community more involved in local government.

It’s called Indivisible Charlottesville. Saturday, the group held its launch meeting inside the Haven. Attendees say after the November election, they did not like the direction the United States was going in.

"I think that it is very imperative that people rise up and oppose all of the setbacks that Trump is proposing. I think he's a dangerous man, I think it's very bad for the country," attendee Ellen Dudley said.

Indivisible Charlottesville was created to fight for things like Planned Parenthood and the Affordable Care Act.

"I do not buy health insurance off the exchanges, but I benefit from Obamacare, and so, frankly, does every American whether they know it or not, whether they like it or not, it’s a law that touches everyone," Leanne Fox of Indivisible Charlottesville said.

Organizers also want to hold congressional leaders in Virginia's 5th District accountable for their actions, and say the only way to do that is by making your voice heard through letters and speaking to your local leaders.

"National issues are really important and everybody likes to know about what's going on at the national level, but it's the way that those national issues affect the people in your community that really motivate people to get out and protest or call their congress person,” David Singerman of Indivisible Charlottesville said.

Indivisible Charlottesville's main goal is to bring people from all walks of life together and say the only way to cause change is to make it.

"The bigger we are the louder our voice and part of our goal is to unite the people who are here with a variety of concerns and fears so that we are speaking with one very loud voice," Fox said.

For more information on Indivisible Charlottesville, you can visit their Facebook page. The group is still openly accepting new members and trying to get a website up and running.