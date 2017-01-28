Dem. Tom Perriello to Rally in Charlottesville for Governor Race

Democrat Tom Perriello is rallying support for his campaign at a "Rock and Rally" concert in Charlottesville on Feb. 10.

The former 5th District congressman announced he's running for governor earlier this month.

The campaign event will be held at the Jefferson Theater and it will start at 7 p.m. It'll cost you $50 to get in the room, but if you are a student, it will only cost you $10.