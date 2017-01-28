Dem. Tom Perriello to Rally in Charlottesville for Governor Race

Tom Perriello CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -
Democrat Tom Perriello is rallying support for his campaign at a "Rock and Rally" concert in Charlottesville on Feb. 10.
The former 5th District congressman announced he's running for governor earlier this month.
The campaign event will be held at the Jefferson Theater and it will start at 7 p.m. It'll cost you $50 to get in the room, but if you are a student, it will only cost you $10.
From Tom for Virginia:
On Friday, February 10, at 7:00 PM, Tom for Virginia will hold a "Rock & Rally" concert at The Jefferson Theater in Charlottesville in support of Tom Perriello, candidate for Governor of Virginia in 2017. The evening will feature live music from the Perriello Pickers -- an all-star bluegrass band with members of Love Canon and Walker's Run -- the Michael Coleman Band, Dori Freeman and Sarah White. Tickets start at $10 for students and $50 for the general public, with proceeds benefiting Perriello's campaign. Doors open at 6:30 PM.
In addition to the performances, Tom will speak to the crowd about his progressive campaign and how he will work to ensure Virginia remains a firewall against the politics of hate.
Members of the public, including anyone interested in being a host or sponsor of this event, can purchase tickets here.