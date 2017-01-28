Albe. Co. Police Searching for Man Charged with Assaulting Officer

Brian Turner ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -
Albemarle County police are on the hunt for man wanted for a number of charges including assaulting a police officer.
Police needs your help in locating 35-year-old Brian Lamont Turner from Waynesboro.
Turner is wanted for two counts of assault on a police officer, resisting police, and other charges.
If you have any information on turner's whereabouts, please call police at 434-296-5807. A police spokesperson won't say what this is in connection with, nor when it happened.
From Albemarle County Police Department:
Turner is a black man, 5'11", 240 lbs and has black hair and brown eyes.
If you have any information on Turner's whereabouts, please call police: 434-296-5807 or 434-977-9041.