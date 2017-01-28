Quantcast

Albe. Co. Police Searching for Man Charged with Assaulting Officer

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

Albemarle County police are on the hunt for man wanted for a number of charges including assaulting a police officer.

Police needs your help in locating 35-year-old Brian Lamont Turner from Waynesboro.

Turner is wanted for two counts of assault on a police officer, resisting police, and other charges.

If you have any information on turner's whereabouts, please call police at 434-296-5807. A police spokesperson won't say what this is in connection with, nor when it happened.

