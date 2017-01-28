Ozzie Smith will Preach 'Hard Work' at Step Up to the Plate Event

The Virginia baseball team was on the field for its first day of practice on Friday.

On Saturday, the Cavaliers are hosting their 15th annual 'Step Up to the Plate' fund-raising dinner.

Major League Baseball Hall of Famer Ozzie Smith is the keynote speaker at this years event.

'The Wizard' played 19-years in the Big Leagues, after walking on to the baseball team at Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo.

The 13-time Gold Glove winner will be sharing a message of 'Hard Work' with everyone in attendance at the event.

"You get out of it what you put in," says Smith. "If you don't put anything in, you shouldn't expect anything in return. Every day you should be able to walk away from the game, look in the mirror, and ask yourself, 'Did I do the very best I could do today?' If that answer is yes, there's nothing more. It didn't mean you won, but you gave what you had."

UVa baseball coach Brian O'Connor says, "Ozzie Smith is a shining example of somebody of high character. Somebody that played the game at the highest level in a very consistent way. He's someone that our players look to try and emulate."