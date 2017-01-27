Quantcast

Friday's High School Basketball Scores and Highlights

Posted: Updated:
Western's Ryan Ingram on Senior Night Western's Ryan Ingram on Senior Night

GIRLS BASKETBALL    

Albemarle 55, Orange County 30
Broadway 63, Turner Ashby 36
Buckingham County 57, Cumberland 55
Buffalo Gap 57, Luray 35
Charlottesville 48, Louisa 42    
East Rockingham 63, Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 38
Fort Defiance 41, R.E. Lee-Staunton 27    
Goochland 44, Central Lunenburg 22
Grace Christian 49, Tandem Friends School 25
Monticello 41, Fluvanna 38
Riverheads 67, Page County 44    
Spotswood 57, Waynesboro 14
Western Albemarle 46, Powhatan 21
Wilson Memorial 59, Stuarts Draft 53
    
BOYS BASKETBALL    

Albemarle 69, Orange County 45
Broadway 66, Turner Ashby 51
Buckingham County 52, Cumberland 46
Culpeper 80, Manassas Park 66
East Rockingham 82, Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 51
Goochland 42, Central Lunenburg 29
Louisa 67, Charlottesville 48
Miller School 94, Carlisle 69
Monticello 65, Fluvanna 46
Page County 69, Riverheads 55
R.E. Lee-Staunton 56, Fort Defiance 42
Spotswood 78, Waynesboro 42
St. Annes-Belfield 59, Collegiate-Richmond 54    
Stuarts Draft 59, Wilson Memorial 57
Va. Episcopal 58, Blue Ridge 55
Western Albemarle 64, Powhatan 54
William Monroe 50, George Mason 46

  • Sign Up for Email Alerts

    Sign up to receive news, weather, and breaking news emails from the NBC29 newsroom in your inbox daily.

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields



    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.