Speaker at UVA Discusses Why Islamaphobia is a Threat to All

On Friday night a speaker at the University of Virginia spoke to nearly 200 people in her presentation called, 'Islamophobia: A Threat to All."’

Former White House advisor for President Obama and Muslim, Dalia Mogahed led the presentation and says to get rid of Islamophobia, we have to challenge it. She says Islamophobia makes us less free because it affects everyone and not just Muslims.

The crowd was very diverse and so large locations were switched to a different room in Newcomb Hall at UVA.

"Muslims are really the canaries in the coal mine today in our political climate, meaning that they might be the first to feel it. They might be the first to be impacted by the toxic political climate, but it is hurting everyone," said Mogahed.

Mogahed says there are three main reasons islamophobia exists: because it's used as a tool of political manipulation, biased media, and because it's an industry.

"Islamophobia is an actual industry. Its funded by at least, at a level of $200 million where people are being paid to generate misinformation, misinform the public, and generate fear and bigotry," said Mogahead.

She is trying to erase misinformation using data from others and research from her organization The Institute for Social Policy and Understanding.

"Thomas Jefferson famously said that, 'a free society requires an educated citizenry'. If we are not educated about one of the most important topics that's being discussed today, then that is a threat to our freedom," said Mogahead.

Students say after seeing hate crimes and discrimination on grounds, the topic must be discussed.

"Islamophobia and addressing that at this talk right now is not something that is some extracurricular, it's not something that is just nicely done because we want to talk about it. But its because we need to address it, it's because right now people's freedoms, people's individualities and safety is at risk," said Joan Lee, a UVA student who attended the speech.

