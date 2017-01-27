Ruckersville Animal Shelter Asking for Help with Overpopulation of Cats

An animal shelter that serves two counties is asking for help from the community.

The Madison-Greene Humane Society says it has 60 cats, and needs people to give them some loving homes. As a result, employees say they can't take anymore strays cats or kittens.

The shelter is 750 square feet, and is made to house only 40 cats at a time.

Employees are hoping to clear space now before the expected influx of animals that tend to show up around the spring time.

Veterinarian and shelter board member Dr. John Hayes says the community should always first consider adopting a pet in need before going to buy an animal from the store.

"We spend a lot of time with them, socializing them and taking care of them. And we spend a lot of time getting them well and having them ready to be adopted into somebody's home. And they deserve better than living in a cage," he said.

Hayes says all the cats are healthy, and he gives his time to spay and neuter newcomers every Wednesday.

Cat adoption fees range between $20 and $30, depending on the animal’s age.

The Madison-Greene Humane Society hosts adoption events at the Tractor Supply Co. location from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. every other Saturday in Ruckersville.