Charlottesville Fire Department Swears in New Assistant Fire Marshal

There is a new addition to the Charlottesville Fire Department on Friday.

Captain Jonathan Williams was sworn in as a new assistant fire marshal on the front steps of Charlottesville Circuit Court.

The appointment comes after sixteen years of service with the Charlottesville Fire Department. Williams was just promoted to captain in December of 2016.

He says his new position brings a lot more supervision and responsibility. His background as an engine operator, medic, and member of the fire department's hazardous material team shows his wide variety of experience.

Williams hopes to continue his role in keeping the community safe.

“I’ve enjoyed the years of service to the community of Charlottesville and I look forward to many more years of service to the community," said Williams.

Williams will have multiple duties including fire and life safety education, fire code enforcement and fire investigation. He says he has enjoyed the years of service to the community of Charlottesville and plans on many more years to come.