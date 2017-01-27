Hannah Graham's Parents Lobby Lawmakers to Expand DNA Databank

The parents of murdered University of Virginia student Hannah Graham are lobbying lawmakers to expand the power of the commonwealth's DNA database.

John and Sue Graham met with House leaders in Richmond Friday, January 27. They're calling for a bill that would study whether more misdemeanor crimes should lead to DNA collections for the state.

HJ 711 would direct the Virginia State Crime Commission to examine whether the database should be expanded.

A similar effort already took effect in 2015, when lawmakers and Governor Terry McAuliffe agreed that misdemeanor charges like stalking or sexual battery should require offenders to provide a DNA sample to law enforcement.

The Grahams’ reasoning is convicted rapists or killers like Jesse Matthew could be caught sooner, before they could potentially commit more crimes.

Matthew had a conviction of trespassing in 2010. The argument is if the proposed law had been effect at the time, then Matthew’s DNA sample would have been collected. That sample would have very likely helped investigators connect and convict Matthew sooner for an attempted murder he committed in Fairfax back in 2005.

As a result, the Grahams believe Matthew would have never crossed paths with 18-year-old Hannah in downtown Charlottesville in 2014.

"He [Matthew] would not have been roaming the streets of Charlottesville, working in the UVA medical system, coaching football at a local school. And he wouldn't have been at liberty to murder our daughter. It's that important," John Graham said.

Authorities eventually linked Matthew to the 2009 abduction and murder of 20-year-old Morgan Harrington, as well.

Last year, Matthew admitted to murdering Hannah and Morgan. He is now serving multiple life sentences.

Critics have been concerned about privacy rights and including too many crimes in the database. There's the argument that there is a reason the law distinguishes between a misdemeanor and a felony crime.

The legislation the Grahams are fighting for has been delayed, but could be taken up again next week.