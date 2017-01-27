First Day of Practice for Healthy 'Hoos

First Day of Practice for the UVA Baseball Team

The UVa baseball team had its first day of practice today, Friday, January 27th. The 'Hoos will play their season opener on Friday, February 17th against Liberty in Charleston S.C.

The 'Hoos enter camp healthier than last season.

Pitchers Evan Sperling and Derek Casey were both on the field Friday and both will compete for weekend starting roles.

Sperling is a 6-foot-6 highly touted right-handed pitcher who missed his entire freshman season last year recovering from Tommy John surgery.

Casey missed most of his sophomore season last year with an arm injury.

Catcher Robbie Coman is fully healthy. He's playing this season as a grad student. He missed most of his senior season last year recovering from Tommy John surgery.

Coach Brian O'Connor believes the 'Hoos have a lot of depth this season at catcher behind Coman.

I'll tell you, catching is a position as a coach at this level of baseball that if you don't have enough, you are one foul ball away from your season going down the drain and that's no kidding because that position is so important. I feel like this year with Robbie Coman's return, he's leadership, that guy was behind the plate when we won a national championship and he's a very good player so having him back, his leadership, you know I think there are a lot of other good candidates too so I think there are really good options back there which is good.

O'Connor says guys like Cam Comer, Drew Blakely and Caleb Knight will also compete for time at catcher.