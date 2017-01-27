Quantcast

Group of Staunton Parents Asking for More Inclusiveness in Schools

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) -

A group of Shenandoah Valley parents are standing together in an effort to make Staunton schools more inclusive.

The group Staunton Action sent a letter to administrators Friday. It's requesting diversity training for faculty members, as well as the hiring of more minority teachers.

This comes on the heels of several controversial incidents in the schools, including a lesson last week at Shelburne Middle School, when parents say African-American students were asked to play the role of slaves.

"We recognize that teachers are good people, that they have a lot of good will and good intentions, but we also want to make clear that good intentions and good will is not enough, that teachers need specific training to work in communities that have a diverse student body," said Mieka Polanco, a parent. 

School officials say Staunton superintendent was out of town Friday and not available for comment.

  • Reported by Sean Cudahy

