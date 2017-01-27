Charlottesville Assisted Living Home Hosts Virtual Dementia Tour

On Friday an assisted living home gave people the chance to experience what dementia feels like.

Rosewood Village hosted its third Virtual Reality Tour. Rosewood adopted the Virtual Dementia Tour about a year ago. It was developed by the nonprofit, Second Wind Dreams.

The simulation lets participants see for themselves the challenges of the illness. Some participants explain it as eye-opening.

"I was only in the experience for 10 minutes. I mean, these people have to experience it every day for years on end, all day long and it's really eye-opening," said Aly Howse, a tour participant.

The director of the program says that the rise in the number of people diagnosed with dementia makes the program important.