Va. Bills Would End Automatic License Suspension for Marijuana Possession

The General Assembly is considering changing the law so Virginians convicted of marijuana possession no longer automatically lose their driver's licenses for six months.

Senate Bill 1091 would allow a judge to decide whether taking away driving privileges are appropriate for adults with a first-time offense. Drivers under the age of 18 would still be subject to automatic license suspension under this bill.

"What we're trying to do in this very good statute is give somebody the opportunity of a second chance for making a dumb mistake," 20th District Senator Bill Stanley (R) said.

"It will lessen some of the 38,849 times a year that Virginians lose their license for drug offenses," said 30th District Senator Adam Ebbin (D).

The measure passed Thursday, January 26, in the Senate on a vote of 38-2, an overwhelming show of bipartisan support.

The same legislation - HB 2151 - is now being considered by the Virginia House of Delegates.