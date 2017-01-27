Copy-Sheriff penalized for not saving video of woman who died

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Richmond Sheriff C.T. Woody Jr. is facing monetary sanctions after not preserving video evidence in the case of a 28-year-old woman who died at the Richmond City Justice Center.

Media outlets report Erin Jenkins died in August 2014 after an intestinal rupture. Jenkins' family is suing the sheriff, staff and doctors for $10 million.

In a Saturday ruling, Judge M. Hannah Lauck sided with the plaintiffs, writing that without the video the family "loses the best and most objective evidence of whatever happened."

The sanctions mean Woody will have to pay penalties and reimburse the Jenkins family for several fees. He will face several restrictions if the case goes to trial. The amount of money Woody owes will be determined at a later hearing.

Woody couldn't be reached for comment.

