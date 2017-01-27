Albemarle County Church to Hold Prom for Adults with Special Needs

An Albemarle County church is looking for adults with special needs to attend a prom in a few weeks.

Any disabled adult in the community is invited to the free event at Trinity Presbyterian Church for a Night to Shine dance, funded by the Tim Tebow Foundation.

The evening will include red carpet entrances, hair and makeup touch-ups, dancing, and a photo booth.

“It's basically just a night for people to come together all over the Charlottesville community to just celebrate those with and without disabilities,” said Sarah Beasley.

Any adult with a physical or intellectual disability can attend, and they will be paired with a "buddy" for the night.

The prom is scheduled for 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, February 10.

The event is free, but you're asked to register in advance online.