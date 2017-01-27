Quantcast

Officials Believe Missing Red Panda Hasn't Left Virginia Zoo

Posted: Updated:
Red Pando Sunny from Virginia Zoo Red Pando Sunny from Virginia Zoo

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) - The search for Sunny, the missing red panda, has spanned wide distances, but authorities believe the tree-dwelling animal probably hasn't left the grounds of the Virginia Zoo in Norfolk.

Newport News sheriff's deputy Tommy Blyth told The Virginian-Pilot (http://bit.ly/2jbIECD ) on Thursday that search dogs haven't given any indication that Sunny has left zoo property.

Zoo marketing manager Ashley Mars says the search dogs after focusing on an exhibit known as Asia - The Trail of The Tiger. About 80 people searched the area around the zoo prior to the dog search.

The zoo also received about 20 calls of possible sightings by Wednesday night, but all turned out to be raccoons.

The 19-month-old red panda was last seen Monday evening and was reported missing Tuesday morning.

Information from: The Virginian-Pilot, http://pilotonline.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Sign Up for Email Alerts

    Sign up to receive news, weather, and breaking news emails from the NBC29 newsroom in your inbox daily.

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields



    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.