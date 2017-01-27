Low Unemployment Affecting Charlottesville Program

Charlottesville Office of Economic Development is having a hard time recruiting people for its free career training program.

Program leaders say it isn't a lack of interest that's the problem, but instead a low city unemployment rate.

The program was put in place by the city to help prepare people for in-demand jobs in Charlottesville.

The city allocates funds for this program so employers in both the public and private sector can go directly to the city with jobs that need to be filled and have people trained free of cost.

Many jobs are paying upwards of $15 an hour.

With these benefits, the city says the unemployment rate being at 3.6 percent is a big reason for low participation in the program.

“Our programs are really for individuals who want to get the training to get into a career opportunity. We're really focused on jobs that pay a self-sufficient wage and have career-ladder opportunity,” said Hollie Lee with Charlottesville.

Design Electric, JAUNT, and Charlottesville Area Transit are some examples of employers who use this city service.

The city recruits all year for different career training programs. Click here to learn more.