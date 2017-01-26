UVa Women's Basketball Crushes #19 Virginia Tech 76-27

The UVa women's basketball team beat Virginia Tech by 49 points for the third time in program history

The Virginia women's basketball team posted its second-largest margin of victory in an ACC game, as the Cavaliers upset #19 Virginia Tech 76-27 Thursday night at John Paul Jones Arena.

The Cavaliers held the Hokies to 18.8% shooting in the contest, and Tech made just 2-of-29 three-point attempts.

Virginia Tech head coach Kenny Brooks says, "I can sit here and say that we missed shots, but I thought that they made us miss the shots. They put us in positions that we weren't comfortable in. We just never really got going. They played exceptionally well. They were the better team in all facets of the game tonight, and they deserve this win in the fashion that they got it."

Leading 15-11 in the 1st quarter, UVa took control of the game with a 16-0 run, and pushed the lead to 41-16 at halftime.

The Wahoos outscored Virginia Tech 21-2 in the third quarter.

Freshman Jocelyn Willoughby says, "We've had some games where we got off to a great start and we kind of lost it, so learning to be consistent and keeping up the energy throughout the game was a focus for us, and I'm proud that we did that tonight."

Head coach Joanne Boyle says, "To beat your instate rival, that's a Top 20 team, on your home floor, what a better time to do it. I thought there was, I don't want to say an added incentive, but there was an incentive. I thought the girls were completely locked in front start to finish tonight."

Willoughby scored a game-high 18 points for Virginia, while senior Breyana Mason added 17, and freshman Dominique Toussaint had eleven.

The 49 point victory is the third time in 58 all-time meetings that UVa has beaten Tech by that margin, as the Cavaliers won 93-44 in 1990, and 90-41 in 1997.

The Wahoos largest margin of victory in an ACC game came in a 96-39 win over Wake Forest in 1995.

Virginia (14-6, 3-4 ACC) will be back in action at #8 Notre Dame on Sunday, while Virginia Tech (16-4, 3-4 ACC) will host Syracuse.