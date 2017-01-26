Quantcast

Bill to Change School Start Dates Passes State House

RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) -

A bill sailed through the Virginia House of Delegates Thursday that would make it easier for schools to kick off the year before Labor Day.

Districts currently need a state waiver in order to bump up the first day back to school. This measure would eliminate that hurdle.

The legislation got out of the house with a 75 to 24 vote.

It now gets taken up by the state Senate.

