Crescent Halls Evacuated Due to Suspicious Materials

Residents of Crescent Halls were stranded for hours outside their building Thursday as Charlottesville police and fire crews investigated suspicious materials.

Crews responded to reports of smoke in a structure shortly before 2 p.m. on January 26.

When they searched the building, they found suspicious materials and Crescent Halls was evacuated.

Residents were finally allowed to go back inside shortly before 10 p.m. once the suspicious material was deemed nonhazardous.

Residents were bused to Mount Zion Church while police investigated.

Charlottesville police say no other suspicious materials were found.