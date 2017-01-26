Crescent Halls Evacuated Due to Suspicious Materials

Fire crews at Crescent Halls CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -
Residents of Crescent Halls were stranded for hours outside their building Thursday as Charlottesville police and fire crews investigated suspicious materials.
Crews responded to reports of smoke in a structure shortly before 2 p.m. on January 26.
When they searched the building, they found suspicious materials and Crescent Halls was evacuated.
Residents were finally allowed to go back inside shortly before 10 p.m. once the suspicious material was deemed nonhazardous.
Residents were bused to Mount Zion Church while police investigated.
Charlottesville police say no other suspicious materials were found.
Charlottesville Police Department Press Release:
The Charlottesville Fire and Police Departments have completed the investigation of the material located earlier and determined that it was non-hazardous in nature. Additional investigation did not locate any other suspicious materials.
Residents will be returned to their apartments. We would like to thank Mount Zion Church as well as Pastor Alvin Edwards for their assistance in allowing residents to stay at their church while this incident was being handled. Charlottesville Area Transit was also instrumental in providing residents transportation which made moving them off site much easier.
Charlottesville Police Department Press Release:
On today’s date at approximately 1:50 p.m., the Charlottesville Fire Department responded to Crescent Hall located at 500 South 1st Street for an alarm activation with smoke reported in the structure. During their search of the building, suspicious materials were located and the building was evacuated.
The Charlottesville Police Department also responded to assist with scene security and traffic control.
At this time, both agencies are still on scene determining what the materials are. Once that is completed and the scene is determined to be safe residents will be allowed to return to their residences.