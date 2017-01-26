Delegate Steve Landes Wants Courthouse Bill Struck Down

Delegate Steve Landes wants to see his own bill struck down.

The Republican had filed legislation that would have allowed Albemarle County to move its courthouse to a different site within the city of Charlottesville without a referendum.

If the bill passes, Albemarle can move the county courts to Lane High School without going to the voters for approval.

Since introducing the bill, Landes says the bill's language doesn't accomplish what he had hoped and now wants it struck down.