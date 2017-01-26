Virginia Senate Votes to Increase Larceny Threshold

A bill has cleared the Virginia Senate that would raise the threshold for felony larceny.

The measure passed the Republican-majority chamber on a 28 to 12 vote Thursday, January 26.

The argument for the change is lawmakers set the bar decades ago and it did not keep up with the times. Democratic Governor Terry McAuliffe pushed for the change.

"It's basically a bill that raises the misdemeanor felony threshold from $200 which is the lowest in the United States of America up to $500. It's a widely supported bill and needed,” 36th District Senator Scott Surovell (D).

The bill now makes its way to the House of Delegates.

The governor is expected to sign the legislation into law if it reaches his desk.