Virginia Senate OKs Bill Expanding Marijuana Oil Uses

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - The Virginia Senate has approved a bill expanding the number of ailments that can be treated with two derivatives of the marijuana plant. The measure sparked some intense debate on the General Assembly floor Thursday afternoon.

The chamber voted to approve a measure that allows people with cancer, HIV, Crohn's disease, multiple sclerosis and a number of other diseases to access cannabidiol oil or THC-A oil with written certification by a practitioner. Current law allows the oils, which don't create a high, to be used only for intractable epilepsy.

27th District Senator Jill Vogel (R) said, "Is MS somehow more legitimate than Lou Gehrig's disease? Is Lou Gehrig's disease more legitimate than cancer?"

Those against the bill are concerned efforts like this only lead to legalizing marijuana.

Republican Sen. Dick Black said he worried such legislation could open the door for legalized marijuana. "I know where we're headed. I can see a slippery slope."

Democratic Sen. Dick Saslaw disputed that idea, saying "we're not going to become a nation of potheads" because people with ailments are using the oils.

Others opposed to the bill said they think the science is not yet settled on the matter, whether there are any risks or how effective the treatments are. Some also feel it's up to the federal government to clean up confusion among states.

The Senate approved the measure with a 29-11 vote. The measure still needs approval from the House of Delegates.

