UVA School of Medicine Receives Additional Funds from NIH

New funding from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) is going towards research at the University of Virginia School of Medicine.

The university received an additional 25 percent in overall funding this year from NIH. As a result, the UVA School of Medicine has more than $125 million to use on research.

"Increasing funding usually means additional opportunities to grow research laboratories, which can translate into more employment opportunities for folks to work in the laboratories. And the long term approach here is that new discoveries end up as new therapeutics for the care of patients," said UVA School of Medicine Dean Dr. David Wilkes.

The dean says that many schools are experiencing a decline in funding for research.

The University of Virginia plans on using the money from the National Institutes of Health for a wide range of activities, including basic research and care for patients.