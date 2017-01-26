Albemarle Police Charge 2 with Cocaine Distribution

Press Release from the Albemarle County Police Department:

On January 25, 2017, the Albemarle County Police Department and the Jefferson Area Drug Enforcement Task Force, or JADE, arrested 45-year-old James H. Turner, Jr. and 25-year-old Perrie T. Johnson, both of Albemarle County.

Turner was wanted for distribution of crack cocaine and while detectives were trying to serve a warrant on him during a traffic stop in the area of Greenbrier Drive around 3 p.m. yesterday, Turner rammed an Albemarle County patrol cruiser then sped away. After a brief pursuit, Turner was arrested and served the outstanding felony warrant for distribution of crack cocaine.

In addition, Turner now faces two felony counts of attempting to maliciously wound a law enforcement officer, one felony count of eluding police, and one count of possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine for drugs found at Wednesday's scene.

Johnson faces one felony count of conspiracy to distribute crack cocaine and a misdemeanor for obstruction of justice. Both were held without bond.